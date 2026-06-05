Delhi to recover losses under 2 laws after Malviya fire
India
After the heartbreaking Malviya Nagar fire that took 21 lives, the Delhi government is cracking down.
Now, if a property owner built illegally, or if an official was negligent or failed to act, losses could be recovered from property owners and responsible officials, thanks to new action under two major laws.
Citywide inspections prompt 80+ demolitions
Officials are not stopping at just one case. Citywide inspections of hotels, guest houses, and other spots are in full swing.
Since June 1, more than 80 properties have been demolished and dozens more have been sealed for breaking safety codes.
The message is clear: follow the rules or face serious consequences.