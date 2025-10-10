Delhi to soon offer electric bus tours of iconic sites India Oct 10, 2025

Delhi is rolling out purple electric busses for evening sightseeing, starting later this month or in November 2025.

These busses, decked out with images of city landmarks, will take you to spots like Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Bharat Mandapam, War Memorial, Dilli Haat, and the new Parliament complex.

Onboard guides will share information about the sites during the tour, making it a chill way to explore the city's history and culture.