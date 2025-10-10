Delhi to soon offer electric bus tours of iconic sites
Delhi is rolling out purple electric busses for evening sightseeing, starting later this month or in November 2025.
These busses, decked out with images of city landmarks, will take you to spots like Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Bharat Mandapam, War Memorial, Dilli Haat, and the new Parliament complex.
Onboard guides will share information about the sites during the tour, making it a chill way to explore the city's history and culture.
Ticket prices and other details
Tickets are ₹500 for adults and ₹300 for kids aged 6-12.
The busses come from Delhi Transport Corporation and are part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's push for a fresh tourist circuit.
Unlike the old 'hop on-hop off' busses, these tours are tailored for Delhi's traffic and offer a unique, eco-friendly way to see the city at night.