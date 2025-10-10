Next Article
Mumbai's southwest monsoon officially ends
Mumbai's southwest monsoon officially ended on October 10, 2025, according to the IMD.
That's the earliest it's wrapped up since 2018, and only the second time it's happened this soon in over two decades.
Usually, monsoon withdrawal happens around October 8, but this year's rain stuck around a bit longer before finally clearing out.
IMD looks for 5 dry days before calling it
The city saw nearly double its usual August rainfall this year, so this early exit is a big shift after several years of late retreats.
IMD doesn't just go by dates—they look for five dry days, lower moisture, and wind changes before calling it.