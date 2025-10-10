SC hints at relaxing absolute firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR 

The Supreme Court has hinted at the possibility of relaxing its blanket ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali . The court reserved its verdict on the matter, which is part of the long-standing MC Mehta case related to air quality in NCR. While reserving the order, the CJI remarked on the possibility of lifting the ban. "For the time being, we will permit on the ban lifting during Diwali," he said.

Festival fervor Festivals should be celebrated without too many restrictions: Centre Earlier in April, a two-judge bench had imposed a year-long ban on all types of firecrackers, including green ones. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued for lifting time restrictions on firecracker use. He said, "Let children celebrate with fervor," and emphasized that festivals should be celebrated without too many restrictions. The Union government is also seeking permission to use green crackers during Diwali, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Gurupurab while maintaining a balance with environmental concerns.

Regulatory measures Delhi, Haryana propose guidelines for using green crackers The Delhi NCR and Haryana governments have proposed several guidelines for using green crackers. These include permitting only NEERI-approved green crackers, banning joint crackers, and selling through licensed traders only. They also suggested strict actions against unapproved manufacturing and periodic checks for banned chemicals in firecrackers. The chief justice of India noted that regional traditions may require different timings for Diwali celebrations.