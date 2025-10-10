Next Article
Kolkata rain: Streets flooded, traffic slowed down
India
Kolkata and nearby districts got drenched on Friday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms flooding streets and slowing down traffic.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Nadia—so expect more storms with winds up to 40km/h.
IMD issues warning
Howrah and Hooghly are under a yellow alert for moderate rain and possible thunderstorms.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during lightning, skip sheltering under trees or near electric poles, and keep away from water bodies for now.
All this wild weather is thanks to a cyclonic system over South Bangladesh, plus a trough stretching from Odisha down to Tamil Nadu.
North Bengal should see just light showers, so nothing major there.