Kolkata rain: Streets flooded, traffic slowed down

IMD issues warning

Howrah and Hooghly are under a yellow alert for moderate rain and possible thunderstorms.

The IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during lightning, skip sheltering under trees or near electric poles, and keep away from water bodies for now.

All this wild weather is thanks to a cyclonic system over South Bangladesh, plus a trough stretching from Odisha down to Tamil Nadu.

North Bengal should see just light showers, so nothing major there.