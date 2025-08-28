Delhi traffic alert: Antim sobha yatra for Mahant begins today India Aug 28, 2025

Heads up, Delhi! Big traffic changes are in place today, August 28, 2025, as the city marks the Antim Sobha Yatra for the Late Mahant.

The procession kicks off from Hanuman Vatika at 10:30am and is expected to draw a huge crowd.

Several central routes—including Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan, Turkman Gate, and NS Marg—will see diversions until the event wraps up.