Delhi traffic alert: Antim sobha yatra for Mahant begins today
Heads up, Delhi! Big traffic changes are in place today, August 28, 2025, as the city marks the Antim Sobha Yatra for the Late Mahant.
The procession kicks off from Hanuman Vatika at 10:30am and is expected to draw a huge crowd.
Several central routes—including Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan, Turkman Gate, and NS Marg—will see diversions until the event wraps up.
Main procession route
The main procession will move from Hanuman Vatika through Asaf Ali Road (near Ramlila Maidan), Turkman Gate, Delhi Gate stretch of Asaf Ali Road, NS Marg, Chhatta Rail, and Nigam Bodh Ghat.
If you're driving or riding around these areas today, it's best to take alternate routes to skip heavy jams and delays.
Tips for smooth travel
Plan your trip ahead if you're heading out—use alternative roads and only park in marked spots.
Be patient with traffic staff; they're there to help things run smoothly.
For live updates or help on-the-go, check Delhi Traffic Police's website or socials, message their WhatsApp helpline (8750871493), or call 1095/011-25844444 if needed.