Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC marks 12 railway overbridges as 'unsafe'
With Ganeshotsav just around the corner, BMC has marked 12 railway overbridges—from Marine Lines to Dadar—as in a "precarious condition" for the festival crowds.
These bridges aren't falling apart, but their age and the extra stress from massive processions mean everyone needs to be a bit more careful this year.
Weight limit and no heavy bass music
To keep things safe, there's now a 16-tonne weight limit on these bridges and a request to skip heavy bass music during processions (less vibration = safer bridges).
The BMC is managing logistics while repairs on some bridges continue post-monsoon.
Last year, 13 bridges made the list; this time it's down to 12, showing progress even as safety stays top priority.