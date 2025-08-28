Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC marks 12 railway overbridges as 'unsafe' India Aug 28, 2025

With Ganeshotsav just around the corner, BMC has marked 12 railway overbridges—from Marine Lines to Dadar—as in a "precarious condition" for the festival crowds.

These bridges aren't falling apart, but their age and the extra stress from massive processions mean everyone needs to be a bit more careful this year.