Telangana: Emergency teams evacuate 500 people from flooded neighborhoods
Telangana's been hit with intense rain and flooding this week, forcing emergency teams to step in fast.
Around 500 people were evacuated from Kamareddy district after floodwaters swamped neighborhoods like Goske Rajaiah Colony.
Local rescue crews, along with state and national forces, have been actively working to get people to safety.
Train routes shut, highways underwater
Flooding has shut down key train routes—like the Bhiknoor line—and left highways such as Hyderabad-Adilabad underwater in parts, making travel tough.
In Medak district, about 100 more people were rescued from stranded spots.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the situation, and ministers have assured all possible assistance from the state administration.