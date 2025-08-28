Telangana: Emergency teams evacuate 500 people from flooded neighborhoods India Aug 28, 2025

Telangana's been hit with intense rain and flooding this week, forcing emergency teams to step in fast.

Around 500 people were evacuated from Kamareddy district after floodwaters swamped neighborhoods like Goske Rajaiah Colony.

Local rescue crews, along with state and national forces, have been actively working to get people to safety.