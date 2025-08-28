Next Article
Nainital: 70-year-old woman dies in fire at Old London House
A major fire broke out Wednesday night at Old London House, a 162-year-old landmark in Nainital's Mallital area.
Sadly, 70-year-old Shanta Devi lost her life in the blaze, while her son Nikhil was rescued by locals.
Despite quick action from firefighters and help from the Army and Air Force, the blaze engulfed the multi-storeyed wooden building.
Authorities are investigating the cause of fire
Authorities are investigating what caused the fire—possibly a short circuit or negligence.
Inspector General Riddhim Agarwal said support will be given to Shanta Devi's family.
Meanwhile, police are planning safety checks for other old buildings in town to prevent something like this from happening again.