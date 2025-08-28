PM Modi to visit Japan, likely to secure $70bn investment

Modi's itinerary in Japan

Modi will meet top bosses from Japanese giants like Sony, Hitachi, Nippon, and Nomura to talk about boosting manufacturing and teaming up on things like semiconductors, AI, and critical minerals.

He'll also join the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to strengthen ties—especially important now with US-India trade tensions heating up.

After Japan, Modi heads straight to China for a regional summit, showing how active India wants to be on the world stage right now.