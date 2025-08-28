Next Article
Himachal on flood alert as water level rises in dam
Himachal Pradesh is on high flood alert after nonstop rain pushed Pong Dam's water above the safe limit.
Starting Thursday, officials will release a big volume of water into the Beas river to prevent overflow, but this could cause flooding in areas like Indora, Fatehpur, and Dehra.
Evacuation ordered, relief camps set up
Authorities have ordered 20,000 people from 60 villages to evacuate as floodwaters have already submerged parts of Kangra district—including Arni University—and damaged dozens of roads and water supplies.
Rescue teams are helping those stranded and relief camps are up and running with essentials for affected families.
Local officials are keeping a close eye on things to keep everyone safe.