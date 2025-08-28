UP's Ganga Expressway sets world record in road construction
The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh gained international recognition by setting a new speed record in road construction—crews managed to build 10km of crash barriers and lay 34.24 lane kilometers of bituminous concrete between Hardoi and Unnao, all within just 24 hours.
This achievement was officially recognized by three major record books, making it a proud moment for the team and the state.
India's longest expressway
Built with over 20,000 metric tons of material, the expressway is a joint effort by Adani Road and Transport Limited and Patel Infrastructure Limited.
Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj (and soon Ballia), it's set to become India's longest expressway.
Originally planned for completion before Maha Kumbh 2025, it's now expected to open by the end of this year.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it the result of excellent planning, technical proficiency and committed teamwork by the state's expressway authority.