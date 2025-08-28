UP's Ganga Expressway sets world record in road construction

India's longest expressway

Built with over 20,000 metric tons of material, the expressway is a joint effort by Adani Road and Transport Limited and Patel Infrastructure Limited.

Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj (and soon Ballia), it's set to become India's longest expressway.

Originally planned for completion before Maha Kumbh 2025, it's now expected to open by the end of this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it the result of excellent planning, technical proficiency and committed teamwork by the state's expressway authority.