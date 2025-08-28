Next Article
India's 1st bullet train almost ready to roll
India's first bullet train is almost ready to roll between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with stations in Gujarat nearly finished.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this high-speed service will soon let you zip between the two cities in just over two hours.
This project marks a significant advancement in regional travel.
Train will hit speeds up to 320km/h
The train will hit speeds up to 320km/h along its 508km route, connecting major stops like Vapi, Surat, Anand, and Vadodara.
The Ministry of Railways shared an update confirming strong progress.
This high-speed corridor is set to raise the bar for travel in India—think faster commutes and a whole new vibe for getting around.