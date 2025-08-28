Next Article
Mumbai's Elphinstone bridge to be demolished after September 10
Mumbai is saying goodbye to the 125-year-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, which will be demolished after September 10.
Connecting Parel and Prabhadevi over busy railway tracks, the bridge has been in rough shape for a while.
The MMRDA is stepping in to build a new double-decker bridge here as part of the Sewri-Worli Connector project.
Anticipate increased traffic on nearby routes
With Elphinstone Bridge closing soon, expect more traffic on Tilak Bridge and Currey Road Bridge—already packed routes.
This move follows similar upgrades of old British-era bridges like Sion ROB and Carnac Bridge, all aiming to make travel safer and smoother (eventually!).