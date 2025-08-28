Mumbai's Elphinstone bridge to be demolished after September 10 India Aug 28, 2025

Mumbai is saying goodbye to the 125-year-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, which will be demolished after September 10.

Connecting Parel and Prabhadevi over busy railway tracks, the bridge has been in rough shape for a while.

The MMRDA is stepping in to build a new double-decker bridge here as part of the Sewri-Worli Connector project.