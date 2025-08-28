Vaishno Devi landslide exposes Trikuta mountain's ecosystem concerns
A deadly landslide hit the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving at least 34 people dead.
Triggered by heavy rain and a sudden cloudburst on Trikuta mountain, the disaster swept away devotees near an eatery located halfway along the trek.
Over 20 others are being treated for injuries in local hospitals, while rescue and clearance operations are currently underway.
Urgent steps needed to protect pilgrims, nature
After the tragedy, locals voiced serious concerns about how unchecked tree cutting and commercial activity have thrown Trikuta mountain's ecosystem off balance.
One resident shared an emotional video asking authorities to protect the area, while many pointed out piles of garbage along the path as another sign of neglect.
People worry that if nothing changes, disasters like this could become more common—calling for urgent steps to protect both pilgrims and nature.