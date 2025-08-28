Vaishno Devi landslide exposes Trikuta mountain's ecosystem concerns

Urgent steps needed to protect pilgrims, nature

After the tragedy, locals voiced serious concerns about how unchecked tree cutting and commercial activity have thrown Trikuta mountain's ecosystem off balance.

One resident shared an emotional video asking authorities to protect the area, while many pointed out piles of garbage along the path as another sign of neglect.

People worry that if nothing changes, disasters like this could become more common—calling for urgent steps to protect both pilgrims and nature.