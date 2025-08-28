Next Article
Modi's Japan visit: Economic partnerships at the forefront
Prime Minister Modi is off to Japan from August 29-30 for the annual India-Japan Summit, with a clear goal—boosting economic partnerships.
In just the last two years, both countries have inked over 170 deals, bringing in more than $13 billion across sectors like cars, steel, and real estate.
From cars to space, investments are booming
Japanese giants like Suzuki and Toyota are pouring billions into new factories in India, while Nippon Steel and JFE Steel are expanding big time too.
Real estate player Sumitomo has invested nearly $5 billion.
The partnership even reaches space—Astroscale (Japan) recently launched a satellite with ISRO, showing how these ties go way beyond business.