Delhi traffic alert: Major road closures for Republic Day rehearsal
Heads up, Delhi! Big traffic changes are in place today (Jan 24, 2026) for the Republic Day parade rehearsal.
The rehearsal starts at 10:15am on January 24, 2026, from Vijay Chowk and winds all the way to Red Fort, so expect major road closures and diversions along the route.
What roads are closed—and when?
Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be closed on January 24, 2026, from 10:15am to 12:30pm.
C-Hexagon to India Gate is closed from 10:15am on January 24, 2026 (per Delhi Traffic Police advisory).
These cross-traffic restrictions will apply during the rehearsal on January 24, 2026 (approximately 10:15 am-12:30 pm), as per the advisory.
Getting around: alternative routes & tips
If you're traveling north-south, stick to Ring Road or try Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. Flyover, Aurobindo Marg or Safdarjung Road.
Heavy vehicles from Jaipur have been diverted for January 24, 2026 via KMP Expressway.
Good news—metro trains are running as usual but some station gates might be regulated for crowd control.
Plan ahead if you want a smooth commute!