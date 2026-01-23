Delhi traffic alert: Major road closures for Republic Day rehearsal

What roads are closed—and when?

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be closed on January 24, 2026, from 10:15am to 12:30pm.

C-Hexagon to India Gate is closed from 10:15am on January 24, 2026 (per Delhi Traffic Police advisory).

These cross-traffic restrictions will apply during the rehearsal on January 24, 2026 (approximately 10:15 am-12:30 pm), as per the advisory.