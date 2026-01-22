Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsal
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi on Thursday 22 January: traffic will be restricted near Vijay Chowk for the Beating Retreat rehearsal.
This annual ceremony wraps up Republic Day celebrations with military bands performing at Vijay Chowk later in January.
What's changing for your commute?
From 4:00pm to 6:30pm Vijay Chowk is off-limits to regular traffic.
Raisina Road will also be blocked from Krishi Bhawan roundabout, and no vehicles can go past Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, or Sunehri Masjid roundabouts toward Vijay Chowk.
How to avoid getting stuck
To dodge the jams, take alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road to Kamal Ataturk Marg—or try Rani Jhansi Road or Minto Road.
Planning ahead and checking live traffic updates can save you a lot of hassle.