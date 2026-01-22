Delhi traffic: Restrictions for 'Beating Retreat' rehearsals India Jan 22, 2026

If you're out and about in central Delhi this Thursday evening, heads up—traffic is getting a major shuffle for the Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals at Vijay Chowk.

From 4:00pm to 6:30pm Vijay Chowk will be totally closed to regular vehicles.

Police are asking everyone to plan ahead and cooperate so things run smoothly.