Delhi traffic: Restrictions for 'Beating Retreat' rehearsals
If you're out and about in central Delhi this Thursday evening, heads up—traffic is getting a major shuffle for the Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals at Vijay Chowk.
From 4:00pm to 6:30pm Vijay Chowk will be totally closed to regular vehicles.
Police are asking everyone to plan ahead and cooperate so things run smoothly.
What roads are closed—and where can you go instead?
Besides Vijay Chowk, Raisina Road (from Krishi Bhawan roundabout) and routes past Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts toward Vijay Chowk are off-limits during rehearsal hours.
The stretch from Vijay Chowk to Rafi Marg toward Kartavya Path is also shut.
For a smoother ride, try Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road toward Kamal Ataturk Marg—or even Rani Jhansi and Minto Road.
Expect some delays and check traffic updates before heading out!