Delhi under security clampdown as CJP protest halts metros, internet
Delhi is under unprecedented security clampdown this Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a protest.
Starting after 2pm on Friday, 45 metro stations have their entry and exit gates closed from 9pm Friday until 6pm Saturday, over 250 trains canceled, and mobile internet is off within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10pm Friday until 10pm Saturday.
All this is to prevent crowds from gathering.
CJP seeks Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
About 25,000 police and paramilitary staff have been deployed across the city.
The CJP wants Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged problems with voter lists and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Even though police denied permission due to late notice and alleged violations of rules during an earlier demonstration, the CJP's protest was not permitted.