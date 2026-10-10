Delhi under security clampdown as CJP protest halts metros, internet

Delhi is under unprecedented security clampdown this Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a protest.

Starting after 2pm on Friday, 45 metro stations have their entry and exit gates closed from 9pm Friday until 6pm Saturday, over 250 trains canceled, and mobile internet is off within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10pm Friday until 10pm Saturday.

All this is to prevent crowds from gathering.