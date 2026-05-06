Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana expect school holidays

Delhi 50-day break, other states' dates

Delhi students get a long 50-day break from May 11 to June 30.

In Uttar Pradesh, government schools close from May 20 to June 15. Private schools might tweak dates based on local weather.

Rajasthan's holidays run May 17 to June 20 but could be extended if it stays super hot.

Bihar and Haryana will pause classes from June 1; Bihar wraps up by June 20 while Haryana goes till June 30.

Always double-check with your school since local changes can happen!