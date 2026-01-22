Delhi weather: Light rain, thunderstorms expected on Friday

Why bother?

Air quality is still a big issue—the 24-hour average AQI was 330 (very poor) on Thursday, Jan 22, 2026—so it's smart to wear a mask and try to head outside around midday when things are a bit better.

Looking ahead, next week brings more stable weather with partly cloudy skies and morning fog.

If you're planning something outdoors, note that conditions for Jan 26, 2026 are not confirmed by the IMD/CPCB report.