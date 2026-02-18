Delhi: Woman kidnaps newborn from hospital, arrested India Feb 18, 2026

A newborn boy was taken from his mother's side at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Delhi, early on February 17.

The baby's mother, Sahin, had grown friendly with a woman she described as in her thirties who often visited her.

Around 5am this woman offered to feed the baby and then vanished with him.

When Sahin woke up and found both gone, her husband quickly called the police.