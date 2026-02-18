Delhi: Woman kidnaps newborn from hospital, arrested
A newborn boy was taken from his mother's side at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Delhi, early on February 17.
The baby's mother, Sahin, had grown friendly with a woman she described as in her thirties who often visited her.
Around 5am this woman offered to feed the baby and then vanished with him.
When Sahin woke up and found both gone, her husband quickly called the police.
Baby found safe, reunited with family
Police registered a kidnapping case and used CCTV footage to identify the suspect—a 40-year-old woman from Siraspur—and tracked her down using tech surveillance. They also arrested a 20-year-old accomplice named Ahibaran Saxena.
Thankfully, the baby was found safe on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and reunited with his family after medical checks.
Police are still looking into why the kidnapping happened and if others were involved.