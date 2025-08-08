Next Article
Delhi Yamuna crosses danger mark evacuation warning for lowlying areas
The Yamuna River in Delhi just crossed its danger mark of 205.3 meters after heavy rain in Uttarakhand, where the river starts.
Water releases from nearby barrages and ongoing rainfall have pushed levels even higher, raising concerns for the city.
12,000 people in low-lying areas warned
About 12,000 people living in low-lying areas have been warned to stay ready for evacuation if water rises further.
City officials are keeping a close watch, and Delhi's public works minister Parvesh Verma visited the riverbanks to check on things firsthand.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert is out for more rain upstream—so everyone's staying cautious after the unprecedented water levels in 2023.