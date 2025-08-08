Delhi Yamuna crosses danger mark evacuation warning for lowlying areas

12,000 people in low-lying areas warned

About 12,000 people living in low-lying areas have been warned to stay ready for evacuation if water rises further.

City officials are keeping a close watch, and Delhi's public works minister Parvesh Verma visited the riverbanks to check on things firsthand.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert is out for more rain upstream—so everyone's staying cautious after the unprecedented water levels in 2023.