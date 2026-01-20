Delhi's air quality gets a tiny boost, but still "severe"

Some hotspots are worse—and rules are still tight

Places like ITO and Akshardham are seeing even higher AQI numbers (414 and 445), so restrictions like construction bans and limits on heavy vehicles are staying put under GRAP-4.

The warmer temps might feel nice after the chill, but they're actually trapping more pollution close to the ground.

IMD says we can expect daytime highs near 24°C and chilly nights at 8°C—so not much relief for your lungs just yet.