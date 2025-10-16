Delhi's air quality slips to 'poor' zone, visibility down

Cloud seeding on cards after Diwali

To tackle the pollution spike, authorities have kicked off stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan across NCR.

The Air Quality Early Warning System expects things to stay "poor" until October 18 and possibly drop to "very poor" by October 20.

In a new move, the Delhi government is teaming up with IIT Kanpur to try cloud seeding after Diwali—if the weather department gives the green light.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the aircraft and crew are ready, and the trial will take place after Diwali once the IMD gives its approval.