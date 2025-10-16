Next Article
Bihar voter list revision: SC to hear petitions on November 4
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on November 4, 2025, challenging Bihar's plan to revise its voter list—a move that initially proposed dropping about 6.5 million names, though the final number of deletions was 4.7 million.
The justices have told the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clearly publish all changes, making sure the process stays open and accountable.
What's the big deal?
Accurate, transparent voter lists are key for fair elections—especially with Bihar's Assembly polls coming up soon.
The Supreme Court wants the ECI to show exactly who's added or removed, so everyone can double-check and speak up if something's off.
This helps keep the election legit and gives people a way to challenge mistakes before they hit the polls.