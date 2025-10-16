Karnataka's draft bill could transform lives of domestic workers
Karnataka just introduced a new draft bill in 2025 to give domestic workers better protection.
If it becomes law, workers would get written contracts, set minimum wages, weekly days off, and benefits like maternity leave.
The bill also requires everyone—workers, employers, and agencies—to register within 30 days of starting work.
How the bill will help workers
This move could finally bring a large number of mostly women domestic workers under formal labor laws, helping prevent exploitation and abuse.
Employers would need to contribute up to 5% of wages to a Social Security Fund, supporting benefits like health coverage, pensions, and accident coverage.
By setting clear rules and offering real protections, Karnataka is aiming to make domestic work fairer and safer for everyone involved.