Husband arrested for murdering doctor wife in Bengaluru
Back in April 2025, Bengaluru dermatologist Kruthika M Reddy, 28, was found dead at her parents' home in Marathahalli.
What first looked like a natural death turned out to be something darker—tests later showed she'd been given Propofol, a strong hospital anesthetic.
Police have now arrested her husband, Dr Mahendra Reddy, a 31-year-old surgeon, accusing him of murdering her by secretly injecting lethal doses under the guise of treating stomach issues.
Investigators say Mahendra used his hospital access to get the drugs and didn't try CPR when Kruthika was unresponsive.
Syringes and medical gear at the scene pointed to foul play, leading police to reclassify the case as murder.
After a forensic report, Kruthika's father filed a complaint on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and Mahendra was arrested the same day.
Family members allege he pressured them financially and ignored Kruthika's declining health.
The case has left Bengaluru's medical community in shock, and police are still digging for more details.