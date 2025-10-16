UN still stuck in 1945, risks losing relevance: Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for more inclusive, democratic UN

Jaishankar wants a more inclusive and democratic UN—one where developing countries and the Global South actually get heard.

He pointed out that global challenges like pandemics and climate change need everyone working together, and the UN should be leading that effort.

At the three-day conclave with military leaders from 32 countries, he also called for clearer, more realistic peacekeeping missions shaped by real input from those on the ground.