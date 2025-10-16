UN still stuck in 1945, risks losing relevance: Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says the United Nations still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025.
Speaking at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries's (UNTCC) Chiefs's Conclave in New Delhi, he warned that if the UN doesn't update itself for today's world, it risks losing its relevance.
Jaishankar calls for more inclusive, democratic UN
Jaishankar wants a more inclusive and democratic UN—one where developing countries and the Global South actually get heard.
He pointed out that global challenges like pandemics and climate change need everyone working together, and the UN should be leading that effort.
At the three-day conclave with military leaders from 32 countries, he also called for clearer, more realistic peacekeeping missions shaped by real input from those on the ground.
India pushes for reformed UN, fairer global order
Jaishankar reaffirmed India's push for a reformed UN and a fairer global order.
He praised peacekeepers as "torchbearers of multilateralism," highlighting India's long history with UN missions and its commitment to making global institutions reflect today's realities—not those from 80 years ago.