Annakut 2025: Date, significance, and traditions

Annakut, also known as Govardhan Puja, is happening on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The festival honors the story of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains, symbolizing care for nature and each other.

On this day, people build tiny hills out of cow dung, decorate them with flowers and figurines, and create a massive "mountain" of 56 vegetarian dishes (chappan bhog) as an offering to Krishna.

After special prayers, families share the blessed food, making it a day about unity and gratitude.