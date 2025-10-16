PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with navy personnel on INS Vikrant
This Diwali, Prime Minister Modi is joining Indian Navy personnel on INS Vikrant, anchored off Goa.
The visit is to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Modi's annual Diwali tradition with the armed forces is all about showing respect to those who protect the country.
INS Vikrant, India's 1st homegrown aircraft carrier
INS Vikrant isn't just any ship—it's India's first aircraft carrier built at home, commissioned in 2022.
It can launch and recover fighter jets and helicopters, making it a big symbol of India stepping up its naval game.
Modi's Diwali tradition since 2014
Since 2014, Modi has spent every Diwali with soldiers somewhere in India.
These visits highlight a steady focus on national security and self-reliance—plus, they're a reminder that the people guarding our borders are never out of mind, even during festivals.