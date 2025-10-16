PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with navy personnel on INS Vikrant India Oct 16, 2025

This Diwali, Prime Minister Modi is joining Indian Navy personnel on INS Vikrant, anchored off Goa.

The visit is to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi's annual Diwali tradition with the armed forces is all about showing respect to those who protect the country.