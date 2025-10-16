PM Modi lays foundation for ₹13,430cr development projects in AP India Oct 16, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh this week to kick off and lay the foundation for new development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. These cover everything from industry and power to roads, railways, defense manufacturing, and petroleum.

He also visited the famous Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple, which is special for being both a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peetha.