PM Modi lays foundation for ₹13,430cr development projects in AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh this week to kick off and lay the foundation for new development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. These cover everything from industry and power to roads, railways, defense manufacturing, and petroleum.
He also visited the famous Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple, which is special for being both a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peetha.
These projects are expected to boost jobs, improve infrastructure, and drive economic growth in Andhra Pradesh—good news for anyone looking at the state's future.
Modi's stops at the historic Shivaji memorial and the rare temple also highlight a push to celebrate India's heritage while focusing on real development that connects past pride with today's progress.