RSS top brass to meet in Jabalpur from October 30
RSS top brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will gather in Jabalpur from October 30 to November 1 for their annual meeting.
They'll be tackling big-picture topics from Bhagwat's recent Vijayadashami speech and mapping out the organization's next steps.
Preparing for RSS's centenary celebration
A major agenda item is prepping for RSS's 100th anniversary in 2025-26, with leaders reviewing how to grow and expand their activities.
National and social issues will also get attention, as Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar put it, making this a key moment for shaping RSS's future direction.