Delhi: Lawyer shot at in broad daylight India Oct 16, 2025

A 30-year-old lawyer named Shrikant was attacked by unknown shooters in North-East Delhi's Dayalpur area on Thursday morning while driving to Karkardooma court.

The attackers fired around a dozen shots at his car, shattering the driver's side of the car's windshield and the rear side glass window.

Even though he was hurt, Shrikant managed to drive home, and neighbors quickly got him to the hospital.