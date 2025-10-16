Next Article
Delhi: Lawyer shot at in broad daylight
India
A 30-year-old lawyer named Shrikant was attacked by unknown shooters in North-East Delhi's Dayalpur area on Thursday morning while driving to Karkardooma court.
The attackers fired around a dozen shots at his car, shattering the driver's side of the car's windshield and the rear side glass window.
Even though he was hurt, Shrikant managed to drive home, and neighbors quickly got him to the hospital.
Police teams are on the lookout for the shooters
Shrikant is recovering in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and is reported to be stable.
His family contacted police soon after the attack, and a case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.
Multiple police teams are on the hunt for the shooters, checking CCTV footage and gathering evidence.