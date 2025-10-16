Bengaluru doctor kills wife, then lies about her death: Report

Accused gave wife multiple IV doses over 2 days

Investigators say Mahendra gave Kruthika multiple IV doses over two days, with Propofol found in her system, didn't attempt CPR when she became unresponsive, and left her at her parents' home.

He also allegedly pressured her family for money and tried to stop them from seeking an autopsy.

The couple had married in May 2024.

Mahendra denies all charges, saying Kruthika died of natural causes.

He faces serious charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which could mean life in prison or even the death penalty.

The investigation is ongoing, with more details expected soon.