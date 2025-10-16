Bengaluru doctor kills wife, then lies about her death: Report
Dr. Mahendra Reddy, a doctor in Bengaluru, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, dermatologist Dr. Kruthika M Reddy, by giving her a fatal overdose of the anesthetic drug Propofol in April 2024.
The case was first logged as an unnatural death, but after Kruthika's father raised concerns and forensic tests found the presence of the drug in her body, police reclassified it as murder.
Accused gave wife multiple IV doses over 2 days
Investigators say Mahendra gave Kruthika multiple IV doses over two days, with Propofol found in her system, didn't attempt CPR when she became unresponsive, and left her at her parents' home.
He also allegedly pressured her family for money and tried to stop them from seeking an autopsy.
The couple had married in May 2024.
Mahendra denies all charges, saying Kruthika died of natural causes.
He faces serious charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which could mean life in prison or even the death penalty.
The investigation is ongoing, with more details expected soon.