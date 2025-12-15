Delhi's air stays dangerously polluted, even after cloud seeding tries
Delhi's air quality is still in the "severe" zone, with AQI readings hitting 452 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The thick smog has messed up flights and trains, made it hard to see outside, and led to more people struggling with breathing problems.
Why didn't cloud seeding help?
The government and IIT Kanpur tried cloud seeding in October, hoping for rain to clear the air. But dry winter weather meant there wasn't enough moisture for rain clouds to form, so nothing happened—despite spending over ₹1 crore.
Experts say even if it did rain, pollution would bounce back quickly because of traffic and construction dust.
What's being done now?
Since cloud seeding didn't work out, Delhi is sticking with construction bans, limits on diesel generators, water sprinklers on roads, and remote classes for students.
Still, the air remains tough to breathe—and daily life keeps getting disrupted by the smog.