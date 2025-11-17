Next Article
Delhi's cloud seeding misses rain, but gives pollution a short break
India
Delhi tried cloud seeding on October 28, 2025, to combat its severe air pollution, teaming up with IIT Kanpur and flying a Cessna over the city to release special chemicals.
However, due to extremely low humidity (just 15-20%), there was no rain—so the main goal didn't pan out.
What happened next?
Because the weather wasn't cooperating, more trials were put on hold for now.
Still, there was a silver lining: pollution levels dropped briefly after the operation, with PM2.5 and PM10 falling by about 15-19% in some areas.
Even if it's not a long-term fix, it shows that small experiments like this can make a difference—at least for a little while.