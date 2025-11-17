India and UK team up for 'Ajeya Warrior 2025' military exercise in Rajasthan India Nov 17, 2025

India and the UK just kicked off 'Ajeya Warrior 2025,' a joint military drill happening at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan until November 30.

The main goal? Sharpening their teamwork on counter-terrorism missions in semi-urban settings, all under a UN mandate.

It's a clear sign of growing trust and defense partnership between the two countries.