India and UK team up for 'Ajeya Warrior 2025' military exercise in Rajasthan
India and the UK just kicked off 'Ajeya Warrior 2025,' a joint military drill happening at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan until November 30.
The main goal? Sharpening their teamwork on counter-terrorism missions in semi-urban settings, all under a UN mandate.
It's a clear sign of growing trust and defense partnership between the two countries.
Building stronger military bonds
In previous editions, India's 6th Battalion Bihar Regiment has worked side by side with the UK's 2nd Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles.
The exercise follows their recent naval collaboration (Exercise Konkan) and is all about boosting operational readiness and learning to work seamlessly together—especially when tackling global security challenges like terrorism.