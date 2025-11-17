'Operation Sindoor was just a trailer,' warns Army Chief to Pakistan
India's Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has sent a clear message to Pakistan: Operation Sindoor was only a glimpse of what India can do if cross-border terrorism continues.
He said, "Operation Sindoor was just a trailer which ended in 88 hours. We are prepared for any circumstances in future. If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighboring nation."
Quick catch-up: What happened?
Operation Sindoor was launched after the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22, where 26 civilians lost their lives.
In response, India carried out precise missile and air strikes on nine terrorist camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and deep inside Pakistan, making it clear civilian safety was a priority.
What's changed now?
General Dwivedi says India has set a "new normal" in fighting terrorism—no more being pressured or blackmailed.
The Army is ready for whatever comes next, and strong political decisions since 2019 have helped reduce terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.