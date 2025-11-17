'Operation Sindoor was just a trailer,' warns Army Chief to Pakistan India Nov 17, 2025

India's Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has sent a clear message to Pakistan: Operation Sindoor was only a glimpse of what India can do if cross-border terrorism continues.

He said, "Operation Sindoor was just a trailer which ended in 88 hours. We are prepared for any circumstances in future. If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighboring nation."