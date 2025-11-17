What is Stage 3 of GRAP in Delhi-NCR?
Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) kicks in when Delhi-NCR's air quality gets really bad—think AQI over 400.
At this point, the government rolls out strict emergency rules to quickly cut down air pollution, especially from vehicles and construction.
What changes on the roads and at construction sites?
If you drive a BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel car (private or commercial), you can't use it during Stage 3—unless it's for essential services or used by someone with disabilities.
Certain older diesel goods vehicles registered in Delhi are also off the road.
Meanwhile, public transport running on CNG or cleaner fuels keeps going so people can still get around.
Non-essential construction, demolition, stone crushing, mining, and ready-mix concrete work all have to pause.
How is this enforced—and what if you break the rules?
Police and transport officials are doing more roadside checks and using digital surveillance to spot banned vehicles.
If you're caught driving one, fines can go up to ₹20,000—and your vehicle might be impounded.
Driving without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate could cost you up to ₹10,000.