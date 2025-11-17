What is Stage 3 of GRAP in Delhi-NCR?

What changes on the roads and at construction sites?

If you drive a BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel car (private or commercial), you can't use it during Stage 3—unless it's for essential services or used by someone with disabilities.

Certain older diesel goods vehicles registered in Delhi are also off the road.

Meanwhile, public transport running on CNG or cleaner fuels keeps going so people can still get around.

Non-essential construction, demolition, stone crushing, mining, and ready-mix concrete work all have to pause.