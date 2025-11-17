Next Article
Bihar elections: NDTV's digital coverage smashes records
NDTV's Bihar election coverage absolutely took off online.
On counting day, their Twitter saw 4.6 million impressions and over 109,000 engagements, plus a boost of 704 new followers.
Their main live thread alone pulled in nearly 300,000 impressions.
Social media and YouTube numbers soar
Instagram was buzzing too—NDTV reached 6.9 million users and racked up 27.2 million views in just two days.
On YouTube, NDTV India pulled in a massive 279 million views during the election cycle, with a record-breaking 156 million views on counting day alone.