Delhi Police summons Al-Falah University chairman in terror, forgery cases
Delhi Police have called in Javed Ahmad Siddiqui, who heads Al-Falah University, after the university was linked to both a recent Red Fort blast and alleged fake accreditation claims.
The Crime Branch filed FIRs when top education bodies—UGC and NAAC—flagged major issues with the university's credentials on November 15, 2025.
Several suspects tied to the university are already under scrutiny for their connection to the recent blast near the Red Fort.
What's happening now?
Investigators say Siddiqui's input is key to clearing up what went wrong at the university and how it might connect to those involved in the blast.
Teams are digging through records, finances, and approvals as part of their investigation.
The case has grown bigger, with efforts underway to get a full picture of any criminal activity linked to Al-Falah University.