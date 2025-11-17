Stressed over SIR-related workload, man jumps in front of train 

A 48-year-old government school teacher, Mukesh Jangid, in Jaipur , Rajasthan , died by suicide by allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Bindayaka railway crossing. In his suicide note, he said he was under pressure from his supervisor over official tasks related to voter list revision work under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program. He also accused the supervisor of harassment.

Note details Jangid's suicide note reveals supervisor's alleged harassment Jangid, who was posted at the Government Primary School in Nahri ka Bas and also worked as a Booth Level Officer (BLO), left home around 4:30am on his motorcycle for work. He later went to Bindayaka Crossing, where he took his life. The suicide note recovered from his pocket mentioned that his supervisor, Sitaram, was allegedly pressuring him to complete SIR-related work and warning him of suspension, India Today reported.

Rising pressure Family and colleagues express concern over rising pressure Jangid's brother, Gajanand, said he had been stressed for several days. A colleague had also visited him the previous night to help fill out forms. Police are examining the note and other details as part of their investigation. Responding to the incident, All Rajasthan State Employees Joint Federation (Unified) general secretary Vipin Sharma said, "More attention should be given to the quality of data BLOs process than...quantity. It's worrying that a BLO resorted to committing suicide because of work pressure."