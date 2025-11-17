Next Article
Saudi bus crash: 42 Indian pilgrims lose their lives, only 1 survivor
A devastating bus crash in Saudi Arabia early Monday morning took the lives of at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims—reportedly many from Hyderabad—when their bus collided with a diesel tanker near Medina.
The only survivor is 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab.
What's happening now?
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and said India's Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia are helping out.
How are families being supported?
Indian officials have set up a round-the-clock control room to help families get information and support.
The quick response shows the government is stepping up for citizens abroad during this heartbreaking time.