French consulate staffer molested in Bandra, accused caught fast

Tech and teamwork helped crack the case

Khar police checked footage from over 50 CCTV cameras to track down the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Sunil Vaghela from Dharavi.

The videos showed him tailing the victim before the incident. Using his scooter's registration number, police arrested him within just 24 hours of the report.

They've also seized his vehicle and are now looking into whether he'd been stalking her earlier or had any prior record.

Special teams were put on this case since it involved a foreign national.