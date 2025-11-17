42 Indian pilgrims lose lives in Saudi bus crash
At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims died early Monday when their bus collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, Saudi Arabia.
The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the bus while most passengers were asleep on their way from Mecca.
How India is responding
The Indian Consulate in Jeddah called the accident "tragic" and set up a 24/7 helpline for families.
Embassy teams are working with Saudi officials and hospitals to help survivors and coordinate updates.
Telangana's Chief Minister has also launched a control room to keep families informed.
Families search for answers
Back home, relatives—some with more than one family member on board—are gathering at travel agencies in Hyderabad, anxious for news.
MP Asaduddin Owaisi has shared passenger details with Indian officials to speed things up, while Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he was "deeply shocked" and promised full support for those affected.