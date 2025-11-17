42 Indian pilgrims lose lives in Saudi bus crash

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah called the accident "tragic" and set up a 24/7 helpline for families. Embassy teams are working with Saudi officials and hospitals to help survivors and coordinate updates. Telangana's Chief Minister has also launched a control room to keep families informed.

Families search for answers

Back home, relatives—some with more than one family member on board—are gathering at travel agencies in Hyderabad, anxious for news.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi has shared passenger details with Indian officials to speed things up, while Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he was "deeply shocked" and promised full support for those affected.