Terror module case: Detained dry-fruit seller succumbs to burn injuries 

Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller from Qazigund, died after suffering severe burn injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday when Wani set himself on fire after being picked up by the police for questioning in connection with a terror module case, PTI reported, quoting officials. After his condition deteriorated at an Anantnag hospital, he was shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar , where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight.

Ongoing investigation Wani's son remains in custody for questioning Wani and his son, Jasir Bilal, were taken into custody by the police for questioning in relation to the terror module case. While Wani was later released, his son is still under detention for further interrogation. The case has been linked to Dr. Muzaffar Rather, a neighbor of Wani who is a suspect in the "white-collar terror module."

Suspect profile Dr Muzaffar Rather, key suspect in terror module case Dr. Rather is currently believed to be in Afghanistan. His younger brother, Dr. Adeel Rather, was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on November 6. The investigation into the terror module case is ongoing and is now focusing on tracing the wider network connected to Dr. Umar Mohammad, aka Umar Nabi, and identifying additional recruits who may have undergone similar training.