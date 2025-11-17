Next Article
Rajasthan teacher dies by suicide, cites harassment over election duties
Mukesh Jangid, a 48-year-old government school teacher and Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Jaipur, died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly jumping in front of a train.
In his suicide note, he accused his supervisor of harassment and threats of suspension tied to voter list revision work under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program.
Growing stress on teachers sparks concern
Police are investigating Jangid's claims. His family and fellow teachers point to rising pressure on BLOs as they compete for SIR rankings, especially with school exams coming up.
Teacher groups are now urging the government to ease workloads for BLOs.
This tragedy follows another similar case in Kerala this week, highlighting concerns over mounting stress faced by teachers handling election duties.