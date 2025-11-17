Security on high alert after JeM's car bomb attack in Delhi

Forces tighten checks and NIA steps up probe

In response, security forces are being extra cautious at checkpoints—especially with abandoned vehicles, recalling tactics from the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is digging into the Red Fort incident: they've arrested Amir Rashid Ali for allegedly helping get the car used in the blast and are investigating Umar Un Nabi, an assistant professor accused of driving it.

Forensic tests and witness questioning are underway to stop any further attacks.