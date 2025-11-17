Security on high alert after JeM's car bomb attack in Delhi
Security agencies are on high alert in Jammu & Kashmir after warnings about a possible car bomb (VBIED) attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in South Kashmir.
This follows a similar blast near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this November and the discovery of explosives in Faridabad.
Authorities believe these plans, linked to groups from Pakistan and PoK with ISI support, have been targeting Delhi, Jammu, and Rajasthan since October.
Forces tighten checks and NIA steps up probe
In response, security forces are being extra cautious at checkpoints—especially with abandoned vehicles, recalling tactics from the 2019 Pulwama attack.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is digging into the Red Fort incident: they've arrested Amir Rashid Ali for allegedly helping get the car used in the blast and are investigating Umar Un Nabi, an assistant professor accused of driving it.
Forensic tests and witness questioning are underway to stop any further attacks.